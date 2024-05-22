Loudoun United knocked out of U.S. Open Cup by LAFC

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — After making a run to the round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, Loudoun United’s journey in country’s oldest ongoing national soccer competition is over.

Loudoun United was shutout by Los Angeles FC, out of the MLS, late Tuesday night losing 3-0. LAFC got on the board early on in the first half as Timothy Tillman scored in the 8th minute. The club would then add two more goals in the second half of the game.

This was the first time Loudoun United reached the round of 16 in the tournament.

Next up for LUFC, they will stay on the road as they will to United Soccer League play with a matchup against Orange County SC Saturday, May 25th with kickoff set for 10pm.

