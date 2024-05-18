Loudoun United FC vs. Monterey Bay Pre-match show

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC is hoping to get back into the win column after losses to El Paso Locomotive FC and North Carolina FC this past week.

Loudoun United FC with meet up with Monterey Bay Saturday at 7pm over at Segra Field.

Loudoun United is currently 2-6-2 on the season, while Monterey Bay is 4-3-3.

