Loudoun United FC vs. Las Vegas Pre-match show

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC is in search of their fourth straight Friday, as they will host the Las Vegas Lights at Segra Field with the match set to kickoff at 7pm and air on DC News Now.

Loudoun United is currently 5-6-2 on the season, while Las Vegas is 4-7-3.

