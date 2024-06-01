Loudoun United FC vs. FC Tulsa Pre-match show

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC is in search of their third straight win.

Loudoun United FC with meet up with FC Tulsa Saturday at 7pm over at Segra Field.

Loudoun United is currently 4-6-2 on the season, while FC Tulsa is 2-4-4.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.