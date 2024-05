WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC is hoping to get back into the win column after a draw to Detroit City FC last week, as they host El Paso Locomotive SC.

Loudoun United FC with meet up with Detroit City FC Friday at 7pm over at Segra Field.

Loudoun United is currently 2-4-2 on the season, while El Paso is 0-7-2.

