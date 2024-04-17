Loudoun United FC preparing for US Open Cup

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — While Loudoun United’s next game in the United Soccer League isn’t until the weekend, the club will be in action Wednesday night as they are playing the Richmond Kickers in the U.S. Open Cup.

Loudoun United is playing in the U.S. Open for just the second time in club history, making it to the round of 32 last season. “It was the first year for us to participate as a club”, goalkeeper Dane Jacomen said. “Last year and we’re looking at making an even further run this year. So, we’re all really excited for the match.”

Loudoun United enters the tournament in the third round as they will travel to Richmond, Virginia for the match which kicks off at 7pm. The Kickers are a team they are familiar with, so it’s a match they are looking forward to. “Richmond, it’s a derby match” Jacomen said. “They are a local rival. Already seen them a couple of times in pre-season, so we’re definitely familiar with each other at this point and we’re just looking and looking to get a win against them and move on to the next round”.

Kickoff for the game between Loudoun United FC and the Richmond Kickers is Wednesday night at 7pm.

