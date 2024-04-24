Loudoun United FC preparing for Sacramento Republic FC

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC will look to get back into the win column after dropping a match to Louisville City FC over the weekend 1-0, as they head to the west coast this weekend.

LUFC will face Sacramento Republic FC who is currently the top team in the Western conference. “It’s a chance to knock off the top team”, head coach Ryan Martin said. “It’s really for us to continue our process and can we get better next Saturday than we were against Lousiville.”

Sacramento has yest to lose a game this season with four wins and three draws. “They are one of the best teams in the league”, goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux said. “This is my first time going to Sacramento, so I am excited to put on a show and win this game.”

Loudoun United is currently 2-1-3 on the season and sit in seventh place in the Eastern conference.

Kickoff between LUFC and Sacramento Republic FC is set for Saturday night at 10pm.

