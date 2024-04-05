Loudoun United FC feeling good after first month of the season

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC will get back out on the pitch after and early bye week. The club is off to a 1-1-1 start after the first month of the season.

“We’ve got a measure of where we are”, head coach Ryan Martin said. The club currently has four points and sits in 7th place in the eastern conference standings. Their first three opponents, San Antonio, North Carolina and Detroit have been playing good soccer, so the club feels good about where they are one month into the season.

“We also have an idea of where we can go and the beauty of a season and a 34-game season is, you know, how much better can we be in game four than we were in game one and Game seven than we were in four?”, Martin said. “So, you know, the hope is, we look back in May and June and we’re even better than we are now”.

Loudoun United FC will head back on the road this weekend as they will take on Birmingham Legion FC at 5pm.

