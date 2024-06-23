Loudoun United escapes with a point against Miami

LOUDOUN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Loudoun United FC scored two goals in two minutes to escape Miami with a 2-2 draw and one point.

Abdellatif Aboukoura (51′) and Riley Bidois (53′) scored for Loudoun United.

Up next, Loudoun United will face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 29th at Segra Field.

