Loudoun United advances to the round of 32 in the US Open Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC advances to the round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup after defeating the Richmond Kickers 5-4 in penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Loudoun United was a perfect five for five in penalty kicks, with Drew Skundrich scoring the 5th and final goal. Dane Jacomen, who started in goal for Loudoun United, helped to seal the deal as this was the first ever penalty shootout in club history.

Loudoun United will find out their next opponent in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup via the draw, which will be held Thursday at 1pm.

The club will return to Segra FIeld this Saturday, April 20th to take on Louisville City FC at 4pm.

