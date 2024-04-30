Loudoun look to bounce back after road loss

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Seven matches into the United Soccer League season, Loudoun United FC finds themselves just outside of a playoff spot with seven points.

The team collapsed in the final minutes on the road against Sacramento Republic FC, giving up two goals in the 86th and 92nd minutes to lose 3-1.

“We felt like we were pretty good and got into some pretty good positions,” said head coach Ryan Martin. “We just need to do a better job, and I think that will come with experience, continuity and consistency from the group.”

The club will be back at home on Saturday with another tough task, as they will host Detroit City FC, who sit in 3rd place in the eastern conference standings with 15 points. It will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Detroit winning the first match up back in March.

“You only get two chances against each team,” said Martin. “For us, it’s important. They’ve won most of their games already, so we know it’s a good team and a tough task.”

“Everyone has a little fire that we didn’t get enough from the weekend and we want more,” said forward Tommy Williamson. “I think [the loss] is motivation to work harder every week and get to the results we want.”

“We have to come back and forget about those games,” said forward Christiano Francois. “We have Detroit this weekend. [We have to] put the work in and hopefully we can get a win from that.”

Saturday’s home match vs. Detroit will take place at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

