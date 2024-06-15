Loudoun draws with Las Vegas after rain delay, 1-1

Leesburg, V.a. (DC News Now) – Loudoun United escaped with a draw against the Las Vegas Lights on Friday evening, final score was 1-1.

Loudoun remains unbeaten through four straight matches.

Their next match will be against Miami FC on June 22nd.

