Loudoun County approves plan to build largest high school football stadium in county

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Two new schools are coming to Loudoun County on the southwest corner of Evergreen Mills Road and Red Hill Road — and now, after a vote by county supervisors, we know a 5,000-seat stadium will be built too.

Money for the schools was approved last year. As the county finalized the construction plan, it was confronted with a question over the size of the campus’s athletic field and stadium — how many spectators should it hold?

The proposal to build a 5,000-person capacity site was controversial, and some people raised concerns over the impacts of traffic and whether the road construction for the project would be adequate.

“I have no concern about the new schools coming to our community except for the large super-stadium,” Skip Edgemond said to the Board of Supervisors last week ahead of the vote.

The stadium will be the largest for any high school stadium in the county — surpassing the 4,000-person capacity site at Tuscarora High School. It will match the capacity Segra Field, home of Loudoun United FC.

“Downsizing this stadium would be cutting off our nose to spite our face,” Supervisor Juli Briskman said. “We know these kids are coming.”

The high school will hold up to 2,100 students, and the elementary school will hold nearly 1,000.

“It’s a very large school, it makes sense for it to have a larger stadium,” said Supervisor Matt Letourneau. “I think sometimes we overthink things, but it’s really as simple as that.”

The board voted down a proposal to make the stadium a 2,700-person capacity site — a 4-4-1 vote. It then approved the initial plan for the school site with the 5,000-person capacity stadium — a 6-2-1 vote with Supervisor Laura TeKrony and Chair Phyllis Randall voting against the measure.

They cited concerns over the location and simply whether it’s needed.

“I often go to games,” Randall said. “[The current] stadiums were not full even in those times. And those were stadiums that seat 4,000 people.”

“I believe the scope and size of the larger capacity stadium is more appropriate within the suburban policy area, in a centralized location that serves larger population centers,” TeKrony added.

The typical high school in Loudoun County was built for a 1,800-student capacity.

