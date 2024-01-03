Loudonville's Corri Vermilya hits 2,000 point mark for her career

BELLVILLE − Tuesday night was a big night for Loudonville, team-wise and individually.

Not only did the Redbirds move to 12-0 on the season, by continuing their dominating ways in picking up a big nonconference win on the road against Clear Fork (9-3) 64-40, but their marquee player Corri Vermilya reached another career milestone, in a season that has been filled with them so far.

Vermilya reached the 2,000 point scoring mark for her career Tuesday night, as the senior scored 32 points, adding 9 rebounds, 8 steals and 3 assists to her stat line. According to Loudonville coach Tyler Bates, Vermilya is currently the only girls player in the state of Ohio playing this season that has hit the 2,000 point plateau.

Corri Vermilya scored her 2,000 career point Tuesday night against Clear Fork.

This season, Vermilya also became Loudonville's all-time leader in steals, passed the 1,000 career rebounds mark (only boys and girls player in Loudonville history to do that), has recorded four triple-doubles and has one quadruple-double to her name.

Throughout her exalted career, last year's Division III Player of the Year has made putting the ball in the hoop a formidable trait of hers. After Tuesday's game, her career points per game average stands at 23.2, with a 25.7 average in wins and a 21.0 mark in losses. Even more impressive, against 20+win teams she's averaged 27.6 and versus 15+win teams she's put up 23.6 a game.

More: Family Swagger: Loudonville's Corri Vermilya replaces sister with record-breaking night

As of right now, Vermilya's career high is 59 points, which she tallied last year on January 17 in a 71-68 win over Mansfield Senior.

Maybe she'll match that figure before this season is over with. We'll just have to wait and see.

jsimpson@gannett.com

Twitter:@JamesSimpsonII

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville's Corri Vermilya reaches 2,000 points for her career