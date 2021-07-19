Loudon, NH hosts NASCAR CUP and XFINITY races









The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH hosted the NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series races this past weekend. Aric Almirola punched his playoff ticket with a win in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Since NHMS doesn't have lights for night racing, and the race was red-flagged due to rain, the event was shortened to 293 laps when darkness made it unsafe to finish the scheduled 301 laps. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Jul 18, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 293 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) P1 on the starting grid. Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota Camry) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Chase Elliott, #1 Kurt Busch, #48 Alex Bowman, #11 Denny Hamlin, #12 Ryan Blaney, #8 Tyler Reddick, #20 Christopher Bell and #5 Kyle Larson formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 37 entries.

- Aric Almirola (#10 Ford Mustang) scored his 3rd victory in 375 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 5th top-10 finish in 20 races at Loudon. Christopher Bell (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in three Loudon races and his 9th top-10 finish in 2021. Brad Keselowski (3rd) posted his 14th top-10 finish in 22 Loudon races. Chase Briscoe (27th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). Polesitter Kyle Busch led the first six laps of the race but crashed into the wall when the rain started. His Toyota was damaged beyond repair and he was credited with a 37th-place DNF.

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin by 13 points over Kyle Larson.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. William Byron 1

4. Kyle Busch -1

5. Chase Elliott

6. Joey Logano

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Brad Keselowski 1

10. Kevin Harvick -1

11. Alex Bowman

12. Tyler Reddick 1

13. Austin Dillon -1

14. Kurt Busch

15. Christopher Bell

16. Chris Buescher

- Next: Sun, Aug 8, Go Bowling at the Glen - Watkins Glen Int’l - 90 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Jul 17, Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This Jeb Burton (#10 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Justin Haley (#11 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Noah Gragson, #22 Austin Cindric, #7 Justin Allgaier, #16 AJ Allmendinger, #02 Brett Moffitt, #51 Jeremy Clements, #8 Sam Mayer and #20 Harrison Burton formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field: #13 Chad Finchum did not make the race.

- Cup Series regular Christopher Bell, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Toyota Supra, scored his 17th victory in 76 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four NXS races at Loudon. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in 11 races at Loudon and his 11th top-10 finish in 2021. Daniel Hemric (3rd) posted his first top-10 finish in four Loudon races. Josh Berry (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Jeb Burton led 16 laps and finished in 11th place.

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 82 points over AJ Allmendinger.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. AJ Allmendinger

3. Daniel Hemric

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Harrison Burton

6. Jeb Burton

7. Justin Haley

8. Noah Gragson

9. Brandon Jones

10. Jeremy Clements 1

11. Michael Annett -1

12. Myatt Snider

- Next: Sat, Aug 7, TBA - Watkins Glen International - 82 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 85 points over Ben Rhodes.

- TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. John Hunter Nemechek

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Austin Hill

4. Todd Gilliland 1

5. Zane Smith -1

6. Matt Crafton 1

7. Sheldon Creed -1

8. Grant Enfinger

9. Carson Hocevar 1

10. Stewart Friesen -1

- Next: Sat, Aug 7, United Rentals 176 - Watkins Glen International - 72 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, Jul 17, Zinsser Smart Coat 200 - Berlin Raceway - 200 laps.

Winner: Daniel Dye - P1: Daniel Dye - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Sat, Jul 24, * Shore Lunch 150 - Iowa Speedway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards East Series

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, Jun 12, North Carolina 200 - Southern National Motorsports Park - 200 laps.

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Mason Diaz - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jul 24, * Shore Lunch 150 - Iowa Speedway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Jul 3, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: Jesse Love - P1: Dean Thompson - Points Leader (tie): Todd Souza, Dean Thompson

Next: Sat, Jul 31, Colorado 150 - Colorado National Speedway - 150 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat. Jul 17, Whelen 100 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 100 laps (+5 laps OT).

Winner: Ryan Preece - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore

Next: Sat. Jul 31, Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 - New York Int’l Raceway Park - 150 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Season-opener: Sun, Aug 1, Doubleheader at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario.

Peak Mexico Series:

Sun, Jul 11 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.

Winner: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Salvador De Alba Jr.

Next: Sun, Aug 1 at Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Track Details

Autodromo Miguel E. Abed - 1.25-mile oval - Puebla, Mexico

Berlin Raceway - 0.438-mile oval - Marne, Michigan

Colorado National Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Dacono, Colorado

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Knoxville Raceway - 0.5 mile dirt oval - Knoxville, Iowa

New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 1.058-mile oval - Loudon, New Hampshire

New York Int’l Raceway Park - 0.625-mile oval - Lancaster, New York

Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico - 0.875-mile concrete oval - Aguascalientes, Mexico

Southern National Motorsports Park - 0.4-mile oval - Lucama, North Carolina

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Watkins Glen Int’l - 2.45-mile road course - Watkins Glen, New York