Who are the loudest Mississippi State fans at March Madness? Meet the Bulldogs' parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Auburn was set to inbound when a voice echoed from near the Mississippi State bench at Bridgestone Arena.

Someone guard No. 2!

It was a fair suggestion, considering Auburn forward Jaylin Williams was having a strong outing — he finished with 13 points against MSU in the semifinals of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. But the coaching didn’t come from Chris Jans or his assistants.

Instead, it was Ruthie Matthews’ voice. It didn’t matter that her son, MSU forward Cameron Matthews, was on the bench. She wanted to do her part in ensuring the Bulldogs were set defensively in their first SEC semifinal appearance since 2010.

“I love the game,” she told the Clarion Ledger. “I love Mississippi State.”

But she wasn’t alone in voicing her support — and coaching. The Mississippi State family section was the loudest at the conference tournament, often catching the attention of the SEC Network and ESPN cameras.

It will be no different at Spectrum Center when the No. 8 seed Bulldogs (21-13) open NCAA tournament play Thursday (11:15 a.m. CT, CBS) against No. 9 seed Michigan State (19-14). The parents of the Mississippi State players are sure to match the energy required for March Madness.

Who are the loudest Mississippi State basketball fans?

Jans has coached in a variety of arenas, in games ranging from the NCAA tournament to the junior colleges. Oftentimes, fans are shouting whatever comes to mind — which makes Jans’ wife, Sheri, wonder if he can hear what’s being said.

“I don't know how you don't,” Sheri says.

“I don't know, either, but I'm glad that I don't,” Jans responds.

Not hearing the Mississippi State family section may count as some of his most impressive work.

Ruthie Matthews is the leader of the pack, often sitting in the front row in a variety of MSU apparel. Alongside her is forward Tolu Smith’s mother, Shannel.

The two of them went viral after Cameron threw down an emphatic dunk in an upset of Tennessee at the SEC tournament. Following the one-handed slam, the broadcast immediately cut to a shot of Ruthie in disbelief as Shannel held her.

For the players, the energy doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She's very supportive even since I was a baby playing football, T-ball,” Cameron Matthews said after the game. “She's been the same person my whole life. Feel like it would be kind of weird if she weren't right there yelling and screaming.”

Josh Hubbard’s family has joined the mix

Jason Hubbard, the father of MSU freshman guard Josh Hubbard, is usually calmer than others before games — though he’s always among the first at the arena. He’ll often sit or stand with his arms folded as he watches the teams prepare.

However, as the intensity picks up, his emotions surface. After Josh made a no-look pass to find an open Shakeel Moore for an easy bucket against LSU, the cameras panned to Jason, who was celebrating with his hands over his eyes — mimicking binoculars to acknowledge his son’s ability to find teammates.

The Hubbard family is new to the group, but they've fit in well. Like his teammates, Josh has taken notice of their support.

"His support is amazing,” Josh said postgame. “I love him to death. For him to be here, and my mom and my brother, it's all amazing."

