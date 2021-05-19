Loucks, Daviess turn back Hornets

Jim Pickens, Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.
·3 min read

May 19—Slowly, but ever so surely, Daviess County High School is making strides on the baseball diamond.

The Panthers took another step in the right direction on Tuesday night, getting a gutty pitching performance from Jackson Loucks in a 2-1 conquest of visiting Hancock County at Panther Field.

The victory lifted DC to the .500 mark at 12-12.

"We're playing better," acknowledged Daviess County head coach Austin Clay. "This is a completely different team compared to a month ago. We came into the season young and inexperienced and we just needed to play — now, the experience we've gained is beginning to pay off.

"The guys are having fun and playing relaxed — they're really enjoying playing the game right now, and that's showing up in our performance."

The Panthers prevailed, despite having just one hit in the game — and that hit did not come in the third inning, when DC scored its two runs.

Daviess County took advantage of two walks, two Hornet errors, and a wild pitch to register its only runs of the game — with Decker Renfrow and Hunter Payne crossing the plate.

Meanwhile, Loucks — a sophomore left-hander — battled out of a first-inning jam to spin six scoreless innings, allowing just two first-inning singles.

"I didn't have my best stuff but I was able to battle through it," said Loucks, who improved to 4-1 this spring. "I worked well with my catcher (Garrett Small) and I had faith in the defense playing behind me.

"This is another example of how we've come together as a team and how we have each other's backs."

Loucks gave way to reliever Lake Wilson in the seventh, when Hancock County (9-13) was able to put its lone run on the board.

Logan Willis doubled, advanced to third on a ground out by Jake Frames, and scored on a well-placed bunt by Andrew Boutcher. Wilson then buckled down to retire Cole Dixon on a popup to shortstop and Drew Lyday on a flyout to center field to wrap it up.

Hancock County head coach Brad Keown lamented his team not being able to put runs in the board in the top of the first inning.

"The first inning was huge,' Keown said. "We have the bases loaded, no outs, and our 4-5-6 hitters coming up, and we can't score a run. That was the turning point of the game, set the tone of the game, and the confidence and effectiveness of (Loucks) grew after that."

Though plagued by occasional wildness, Hornets starter Jordan Payne did not surrender a hit in the four innings he worked. Reliever Austin Volocko was also effective, allowing no runs and only a fifth-inning single to Small during his two innings.

Willis doubled and scored for Hancock County, which also got singles from Dixon and Kalen Keown.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with Daviess County hosting Heritage Hills (Ind.) and Hancock County visiting Owensboro Catholic.

HANCOCK COUNTY 000 000 1 — 1 3 2

DAVIESS COUNTY 002 000 x — 2 1 1

WP-Loucks. LP-Jordan Payne. 2B-Willis (HC).

