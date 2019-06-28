Lou Williams says playing for Raptors made him feel like he was overseas

Lou Williams is the 2019 NBA Sixth Man of the year. The Los Angeles Clippers guard was one of the most exciting players in the league last season. He’s played for six teams, including the Toronto Raptors.

Williams spent just 80 games in Canada, and the Georgia native apparently likes the heat. He didn’t get enough of that in Ontario, and he likes his current digs in L.A. much better.

While speaking to Gilbert Arenas on his “No Chill” podcast, Williams sent some shade Toronto’s way.

Via Twitter: