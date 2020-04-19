Lou Williams plans to finish career with Clippers: ‘I’m not playing for anybody else after this’

Lou Williams can still just get buckets. The 33-year-old guard averaged 18.7 points a game off the bench for the Clippers this season, and while his efficiency slipped a little he is still going to get a lot of Sixth Man of the Year votes.

Williams has one more season on his contract after this one, for a very reasonable $8 million. After that he could chase a bigger payday.

Except he doesn’t want to, he wants to finish his career with the Clippers he told Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN (hat tip Sports Illustrated).

The money quote:

“This is it. Listen, all teams out there, I’m not playing for anybody else after this… I identify with this group of guys, I identify with this organization. I don’t see me finding that somewhere else.”

His agent would like to thank Lou for helping with the negotiating leverage.

As long as Williams can continue to cross guys up and rack up points, plus he’s willing to take reasonable contracts, there’s no reason the Clippers wouldn’t want him coming off the bench. Williams said in the interview he thinks he can play four more years, and he will because he brings real value to an already deep and versatile roster.

The Clipper to watch this summer is Williams’ pick-and-roll partner Montrezl Harrell (who is my pick for Sixth Man of the Year this season). Harrell is a free agent and the market for a high-energy big like him could be more than the Clippers are willing to pay. Los Angeles will have a decision to make with Harrell.

That’s not the case with Lou Will. He’s good.

