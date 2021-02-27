Lou Williams with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies

NBA.com

The Heat defeated the Raptors, 116-108. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 27 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while Bam Adebayo added 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the victory. Kyle Lowry tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 15-17 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 16-17.