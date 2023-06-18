Lou Williams, 3-time Sixth Man of the Year, announces retirement after 17 seasons

FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, March 30, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, June 18, 2023 ending a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. (AP Photo/Nate Billings, file)
Lou Williams is retiring from the NBA after 17 seasons, the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year announced with a YouTube video narrated by his daughter on Sunday.

The 36-year-old walks away as the league's all-time leading bench scorer after making appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

He most recently played during the 2021-22 season for the Atlanta Hawks.

Williams came off the bench in 1,001 of the 1,123 regular-season games he played during his career. He scored 13,396 points in those appearances. Overall, he scored 15,593 points, which ranks 131st in NBA history.

He scored 2,117 more points off the bench than Jamal Crawford and 2,249 more than Dell Curry. Crawford is the only other three-time recipient of the Sixth Man award in NBA history.

