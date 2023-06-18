Lou Williams, 3-time Sixth Man of the Year, announces retirement after 17 seasons

Lou Williams is retiring from the NBA. (AP Photo/Nate Billings, file)

Lou Williams is retiring from the NBA after 17 seasons, the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year announced with a YouTube video narrated by his daughter on Sunday.

The 36-year-old walks away as the league's all-time leading bench scorer after making appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

He most recently played during the 2021-22 season for the Atlanta Hawks.

https://t.co/YLp3SyIPUm 🤝🏾. Much love. And thank you — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 18, 2023

Williams came off the bench in 1,001 of the 1,123 regular-season games he played during his career. He scored 13,396 points in those appearances. Overall, he scored 15,593 points, which ranks 131st in NBA history.

He scored 2,117 more points off the bench than Jamal Crawford and 2,249 more than Dell Curry. Crawford is the only other three-time recipient of the Sixth Man award in NBA history.

