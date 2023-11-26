Lou Lamoriello on team's resurgence, wants more from Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, backs head coach Lane Lambert

In this Islanders news conference, President and GM Lou Lamoriello spoke to the media about the state of an Islanders team that he feels is turning things around after enduring a seven-game losing streak. Lamoriello attributed the rough stretch to "taking real bad penalties and turnovers... you have to have discipline." He feels the team's best offensive players, Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal both "have much more to give and I think they will." Lamoriello also stated his full support of embattled head coach Lane Lambert, citing "his composure through the whole process and the way the players have come out of it."