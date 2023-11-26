Lou Lamoriello has Islanders injury updates and assesses the Islanders season so far

No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
The supporting cast has completely fallen apart, and fixing it might mean risking a little friction with their star QB.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
Tulane’s defense forced five turnovers and got two pivotal fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to hold off UTSA.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Geno Smith's early struggles put the Seahawks in an insurmountable hole Thursday.
DaRon Bland found the end zone once again and Dak Prescott was excellent in a big Cowboys win.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
An injury doesn’t put an end to a dynasty, though when one is at its tail end anyway, it does put a damper on it.