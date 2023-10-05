Lou Holtz thinks NIL, transfer portal are 'terrible' for college sports, knocks Ohio State

Lou Holtz, unapologetically old school, got right to the point.

"The NIL and the transfer portal are both terrible for college athletics," the Hall of Fame coach said Wednesday as the guest speaker at Palm Beach Kennel Club's "Dinner With a Legend" series.

Holtz, 86, is one of the most decorated coaches in college football history. During an illustrious 11-year run at Notre Dame, he won a national championship in 1988. In 33 seasons, he won 249 games. He's the only coach to lead six different programs to bowl games and the only coach to guide four different programs to the final top-20 rankings. He's a two-time national coach of the year.

But he is deeply concerned about the direction the sport has taken in recent years.

During an interview before his remarks to the audience, Holtz first took aim at the transfer portal, which has allowed players to change schools at will.

"I think it's going to ruin college football," he said. "The quarterback at Rice this year (JT Daniels) played as a freshman at Southern Cal, as a sophomore at Georgia, as a junior at West Virginia and now there.

"I think that you go to school to get an education and to have that school be part of your diploma. ... Why do we have athletics as part of college? Because you learn more lessons on a football field than you ever learn in a college classroom. You learn perseverance, you learn teamwork, you learn to wait your turn, you learn improvement. When you transfer, all you do is change the address of your problems. The problem's with you."

Holtz leveled similar criticism at college athletes' newfound ability to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing some stars to make millions in endorsements. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, for example, appears in commercials for Wendy's and Dr. Pepper during breaks from his own team's games.

"I think a player should be paid if he works at McDonald's, but not to play college football," Holtz said. "You leave college football without any bills. You get an opportunity to get an education. You have the best facilities in the world. You play in front of millions of people. ... It's just a great opportunity, but it's not about being paid to play football.

"The most I made at Notre Dame was $115,000, and we increased the stadium to 80,000, we played in nine straight New Year's Day bowls and we signed the NBC contract. Now what happens is coaches are making $8 million or $9 million, and they're chasing the money. Then the athletes start chasing the money, and now the schools are starting to chase the money. ... It never ends."

Holtz wasn't just ranting Wednesday. He engaged the audience with anecdotes from his career and a steady stream of self-deprecating humor. ("I'm an old man -- my birthday candles cost more than the cake." ... "I graduated in the lower half at Kent State; if it weren't for guys like me, there wouldn't have been an upper half.")

In remarks before his speech, the former coach and ESPN analyst touched on a variety of topics.

Lou Holtz on Notre Dame, College Football Playoff

On Notre Dame: "Notre Dame should be undefeated. I think we're playing very well. We have one real tough game against Southern Cal, but their defense isn't very good. We can outscore them and I think we can go 11-1 and get in the playoffs. All we ask for is a chance to be on the bus. We don't have to be in the driver's seat, but we must be on the bus."

On his other favorites for the College Football Playoff: "I think for the first time in many years, we're going to have a Pac-12 team in. Southern Cal, Washington and Oregon are all very, very good, so I think one of them will be in there. Somebody from the SEC will be in there, probably Georgia. Florida State has a chance, although they're a little bit inconsistent. The Ohio State/Michigan/Penn State winner will probably be there. So right now, it's still early, but you are narrowing it down to three from the Pac-12, three from the Big Ten, two from the SEC and one from the ACC."

On conference realignment: "You used to have conference realignment because you had the same values academically, same objectives athletically, you were close geographically. Now we have Southern Cal and UCLA part of the Big Ten. Who are we kidding? You think of all the transportation and time away from school ... I just think it's wrong."

Holtz replies to Ryan Day's criticism after Ohio State beat Notre Dame

On Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who called out Holtz immediately after a 17-14 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 23, citing Holtz's comments about the Buckeyes' lack of toughness: "I think Ryan Day's done a tremendous job. He hasn't won a championship yet. He may very well do so, but it's not real Ohio State football. They win because they can throw and catch. They out-finesse people, they outnumber people. I think he's got a good football team but I don't think they're a great football team."

On life as a retiree: "I was married for 59 years and three years ago I lost my wife (Beth, who died of cancer), and that's very, very hard. ... I'm going to be 87 in January. Mentally, one of the advantages of being a dull person most of your life is when dementia starts to slip in, people can't tell. Physically, I have an awful lot of trouble standing, walking. When I'm sitting, I feel like I'm 40. When I'm standing, I feel like I'm 110."

On his occasional speaking engagements: "I made up my mind a long time ago, whatever I'm doing, I'm going to have fun. Coaching, TV, speaking, golfing. If you have fun, people are going to have fun being around you."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lou Holtz thinks NIL, transfer portal are 'terrible' for college athletics