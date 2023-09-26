Lou Holtz stands by Ohio State comments after Ryan Day called him out: 'I don't feel bad'

After Ohio State head coach Ryan Day publicly called him out, Lou Holtz is sticking to his stance.

The College Football Hall of Famer and former Notre Dame head coach was at the center of Day's interview following the last-second victory over the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Leading up to the game, Holtz said on "The Pat McAfee Show" the Buckeyes were not physical enough, and that's why Day had lost high-profile games during his tenure. He also said Notre Dame was "a better team."

When interviewed by NBC after the game, a passionate Day said he "cannot believe" what Holtz said, as the win proved his team was tough.

"When someone attacks your family, to come in and win like this, is special. It's a great win for our program and a great win for Ohio State," Day said.

Lou Holtz: 'I don't feel bad' about Ohio State comments

Speaking Tuesday on the Dan Dakich "Don't @ Me!" show, Holtz said he understood why Day took issue with his comments about the Buckeyes, but he doesn't regret what he said.

"I don't feel bad about saying it because I believed it," Holtz said. "Notre Dame was a better football team."

Holtz praised Day for what he has done in five seasons as head coach, but reminded listeners about his recent string of games against rival Michigan.

"He doesn't want to talk about Michigan, 0-2., He doesn't want to talk about the big game coming up against Penn State and against Michigan again. He's a great coach. He's done a tremendous job. He's a great offensive mind, Holtz said. "Ohio State's a good football team, I don't think they're a great football team. He could go after me all he wants.

"I'm sorry that coach Day was offended by it. I hope he has a wonderful year. I don't think they'll be a great football team. I really don't. I felt Notre Dame won the football game."

The 1988 national championship head coach said the Fighting Irish made several mistakes in the closing minutes of the game that cost them a victory, such as when they only had 10 men on the field for the Buckeyes' game-winning touchdown. Holtz said he spoke to head coach Marcus Freeman after the game and apologized because he "put him in a bad position" with his comments.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lou Holtz stands by Ryan Day, Ohio State comments: 'I don't feel bad'