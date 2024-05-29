Lou Holtz Shares Early Tim Brown Story at Notre Dame

Before being a Heisman Trophy winner, first round NFL draft pick, or putting together a Hall of Fame career with the Raiders, tim Brown was a little-known Notre Dame recruit from Dallas.

Brown’s first two seasons in South Bend saw him compile 53 total receptions for 737 yards and four touchdowns while he ran for another.

Lou Holtz was hired following the 1985 season and in turn, Brown’s career went from being a solid start to downright legendary at Notre Dame.

Just how did Holtz help Brown reach that potential that helped him end up in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Holtz shared a story about hyping up Brown to himself that the former Notre Dame head coach recently released on social media. Check it out below.

During my time at Notre Dame, I had the privilege of coaching Tim Brown, a wonderful individual and an elite athlete!@81TimBrown’s story is one of perseverance, faith, and dedication. pic.twitter.com/KuRk5QoPPo — Lou Holtz (@CoachLouHoltz88) May 29, 2024

It’s safe to say Holtz’s motivation tactics worked as Brown went on to become not just one of the best receivers Notre Dame has ever seen, but that football as a whole has ever seen.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire