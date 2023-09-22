Lou Holtz sees Notre Dame as 'a better football team than Ohio State.' Here's why

Lou Holtz knows Ohio State football. He was an assistant with the Buckeyes under Woody Hayes in 1968, helping lead the team to a national championship.

But Holtz doesn't see an Ohio State team that has any shot against Notre Dame.

"Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State," Holtz, who led the Fighting Irish to 100 wins in 11 seasons as their head coach and a national championship in 1988, said Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "And let me tell you why: We have the best offensive line in the country. Sam Hartman won't even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football... We have great running backs. This team is averaging about 10 yards per carry. We have great receivers, so offensively, we're set. Defensively, our defensive line's better.

"You look at coach (Ryan) Day — and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I'm proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice. And everybody (that) beats him, does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

"Tell Ohio State they better bring their lunch because it's gonna be a full day's work"



Helll yeah @CoachLouHoltz88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/40tUXyAape — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2023

Holtz admitted Notre Dame has not had the best strength of schedule, coming in with four wins against Navy, Tennessee State, North Carolina State and Central Michigan. But he said that will have no affect on the Fighting Irish against the Buckeyes.

"Every day, we get to practice against good," Holtz said. "We get to practice covering our good receivers. Won't be much different than covering the great receiver they have at Ohio State. Plus, we're playing at home."

Lou Holtz, front, on the sidelines as an ESPN commentator for an NCAA college football game Monday between Florida State and Miami, Sept. 7, 2009, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Notre Dame has won its last seven games inside Notre Dame Stadium, last falling to Stanford Oct. 16, 2022.

While Holtz said he expects Ohio State vs. Notre Dame to be a "close football game," he sees the Fighting Irish securing its first win against the Buckeyes since 1936.

"You take this message to Ohio State," Holtz said. "You tell them to bring their lunch because it's going to be a full damn day's work."

Notre Dame and Ohio State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on NBC.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Lou Holtz sees Notre Dame as a better football team than OSU