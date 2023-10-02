Lou Holtz seemingly trolls Ohio State with his Top 16 rankings

Perhaps you or a close friend of yours loves reality TV. The love is probably there because it offers an escape from ones own reality and the indescribable drama that is observed usually can’t be made up, even though it often is.

The drama both on the field and off, certainly is the same for college football and Lou Holtz continues to participate in it with Ohio State.

We’re all aware of Holtz’s comments about Ryan Day and Ohio State the day before they met Notre Dame in South Bend. We’re aware of Ryan Day firing back right after the game and Holtz reacting.

But it’s seemingly still somehow not over yet.

Holtz participates in the Football Writers Association of America/National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll each week.

Do they actually matter?

If the AP Poll doesn’t really matter then Lou’s really don’t, either. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not compelling.

Check out where Holtz ranked Ohio State in this weeks’ rankings below after Ohio State had a week off.

Washington State

Summary: Washington State was off this past weekend, one week after beating then-No. 14 Oregon State 38-35. The Cougars travel to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA this coming weekend.

Tennessee

Tennessee got back in the win column this weekend after beating South Carolina in Knoxville. The win was seen by many in Vols Country as revenge for South Carolina dismantling Tennessee in an upset late last season.

Ole Miss

One week after getting shut down offensively in the second half at Alabama, Ole Miss didn’t lack any offense in a 55-49 win over Brian Kelly and LSU. It was one of the biggest wins Lane Kiffin has had as a head coach.

USC

Despite being unbeaten, Holtz ranks USC outside the top 10. Caleb Williams has been just as good, if not better than last season. However, USC’s defense remains a concern as they were tested late at Colorado this past weekend.

Alabama

Alabama looked perhaps their best this year in a destruction of Mississippi State on Saturday. Is the Tide finally about to start rolling in 2023?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame needed a miracle to escape Duke with a win and a 5-1 record. They’re one play from being undefeated with a huge win over Ohio State. They’re also one play from being 4-2 with consecutive losses.

Ohio State

Is Lou Holtz trolling Ohio State fans? Last week the legendary coach had the Buckeyes ranked fourth in his poll. This week with the Buckeyes off, he dropped them five spots to No. 9.

Oh, Lou!

Oklahoma

Is Dillon Gabriel a Heisman Trophy contender and is Oklahoma back to College Football Playoff contention? The Red River Rivalry is the biggest its been in years this coming weekend between the Sooners and Texas.

Penn State

Penn State was able to sleep-walk through the first half against Northwestern before stepping on the gas and blowing out the Wildcats in the second half to remain unbeaten.

Florida State

Florida State has what would appear to be two huge wins away from their home field as they’ve beaten LSU and Clemson both already this year. However, both those teams having two losses already stings the case for the Seminoles a bit.

Washington

Washington had been as impressive as just about anyone in the first four weeks but was able to beat Arizona (who was playing with their backup quarterback) by just a touchdown this past weekend.

Texas

Texas had another dominating win this past weekend as they blew out previously unbeaten Kansas to setup the Red River Rivalry showdown against fellow-unbeaten Oklahoma this weekend.

Oregon

Oregon fell behind Stanford early but rattled off 42-straight points en-route to a blowout victory. Did Colorado, who Oregon pasted two weeks ago, staying close with USC this past weekend help out the Ducks case?

Georgia

Georgia again had a slow start to overcome at Auburn but all-world tight end Brock Bowers helped pave the way and keep the Bulldogs undefeated with a monster second half.

Michigan

Michigan hasn’t played anyone that will compete for much of anything this year so it’s fairly hard to judge just how good they are but Saturday was their most impressive showing as they stayed undefeated by embarrassing Nebraska in Lincoln.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire