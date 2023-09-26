Lou Holtz reacts to Ryan Day calling him out

A seemingly inconsequential remark about Ohio State by Notre Dame coaching legend Lou Holtz has become anything but. After the Buckeyes stunned the Irish, coach Ryan Day let a large TV audience know he felt disrespected by Holtz saying the Irish were the more physical team. Finally, Holtz has broken his silence.

The Columbus Dispatch broke down some of Holtz’s comments he made while speaking on “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich”. Of most importance was his response to Day’s unhappiness about the physicality remark:

“I’m sorry that Coach Day was offended by it. I hope he goes on and has a wonderful year. I don’t think they’ll be a great football team. I really don’t. I felt Notre Dame won the football game. All we had to do was fall on the ball. The last two minutes, the opposition is not Ohio State. The opposition is the clock.”

Holtz also said he called Marcus Freeman to apologize for putting him and his team in the spot he did. But he also doesn’t mind Day taking shots at him:

“That’s his choice. I can understand why he did. He doesn’t want to talk about Michigan. 0-2. He doesn’t want to talk about the big game coming up against Penn State and against Michigan again. He’s a great coach. He’s a tremendous coach. He’s a great offensive mind. He hired an outstanding defensive coordinator from Oklahoma State who is doing a tremendous job. Ohio State is a good football team, but I don’t think they’re a great football team.”

There’s no telling if this apparent feud will continue, but it will be worth keeping an eye on assuming it does keep going.

