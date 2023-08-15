Lou Holtz ranks Tennessee football in top 15 ahead of 2023 season
The 2023 preseason FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was released on Tuesday.
Tennessee is ranked No. 11 by the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation ahead of the 2023 season.
College Football Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz also votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll.
He served as head coach at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina.
Holtz compiled a 249–132–7 career head coaching record and won the 1988 national championship with the Fighting Irish. He earned Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2000 at South Carolina.
Below is Holtz’s preseason FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll ballot ahead of the 2023 season.
Michigan
Head coach: Jim Harbaugh
Offensive returning starters: 8
Defensive returning starters: 7
Lettermen returning: 86
2022 record: 13-1
USC
Head coach: Lincoln Riley
Offensive returning starters: 8
Defensive returning starters: 9
Lettermen returning: 53
2022 record: 11-3
Alabama
Head coach: Nick Saban
Offensive returning starters: 5
Defensive returning starters: 5
Lettermen returning: 36
2022 record: 11-2
Ohio State
Head coach: Ryan Day
Offensive returning starters: 7
Defensive returning starters: 7
Lettermen returning: 41
2022 record: 11-2
Georgia
Head coach: Kirby Smart
Offensive returning starters: 6
Defensive returning starters: 7
Lettermen returning: 54
2022 record: 15-0
LSU
Head coach: Brian Kelly
Offensive returning starters: 8
Defensive returning starters: 7
Lettermen returning: 40
2022 record: 10-4
Florida State
Head coach: Mike Norvell
Offensive returning starters: 8
Defensive returning starters: 9
Lettermen returning: 48
2022 record: 10-3
Notre Dame
Head coach: Marcus Freeman
Offensive returning starters: 6
Defensive returning starters: 8
Lettermen returning: 37
2022 record: 9-4
Penn State
Head coach: James Franklin
Offensive returning starters: 8
Defensive returning starters: 8
Lettermen returning: 44
2022 record: 11-2
Washington
Head coach: Kalen DeBoer
Offensive returning starters: 7
Defensive returning starters: 8
Lettermen returning: 51
2022 record: 11-2
Clemson
Head coach: Dabo Swinney
Offensive returning starters: 7
Defensive returning starters: 8
Lettermen returning: 49
2022 record: 11-3
Tennessee
Head coach: Josh Heupel
Offensive returning starters: 5
Defensive returning starters: 7
Lettermen returning: 62
2022 record: 11-2
Oklahoma State
Head coach: Mike Gundy
Offensive returning starters: 7
Defensive returning starters: 6
Lettermen returning: 39
2022 record: 7-6
Texas
Head coach: Steve Sarkisian
Offensive returning starters: 10
Defensive returning starters: 6
Lettermen returning: 41
2022 record: 8-5
South Carolina
Head coach: Shane Beamer
Offensive returning starters: 6
Defensive returning starters: 4
Lettermen returning: 37
2022 record: 8-5
Oklahoma
Head coach: Brent Venables
Offensive returning starters: 7
Defensive returning starters: 6
Lettermen returning: 42
2022 record: 6-7
