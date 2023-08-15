Lou Holtz ranks Tennessee football in top 15 ahead of 2023 season

The 2023 preseason FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was released on Tuesday.

Vols Wire votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll.

Tennessee is ranked No. 11 by the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation ahead of the 2023 season.

College Football Hall of Fame head coach Lou Holtz also votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll.

He served as head coach at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Holtz compiled a 249–132–7 career head coaching record and won the 1988 national championship with the Fighting Irish. He earned Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2000 at South Carolina.

Below is Holtz’s preseason FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll ballot ahead of the 2023 season.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 86

2022 record: 13-1

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Lincoln Riley

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 9

Lettermen returning: 53

2022 record: 11-3

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Nick Saban

Offensive returning starters: 5

Defensive returning starters: 5

Lettermen returning: 36

2022 record: 11-2

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Ryan Day

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 41

2022 record: 11-2

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 54

2022 record: 15-0

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Brian Kelly

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 40

2022 record: 10-4

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Mike Norvell

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 9

Lettermen returning: 48

2022 record: 10-3

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Marcus Freeman

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 37

2022 record: 9-4

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: James Franklin

Offensive returning starters: 8

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 44

2022 record: 11-2

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Kalen DeBoer

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 51

2022 record: 11-2

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Dabo Swinney

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 8

Lettermen returning: 49

2022 record: 11-3

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Head coach: Josh Heupel

Offensive returning starters: 5

Defensive returning starters: 7

Lettermen returning: 62

2022 record: 11-2

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Mike Gundy

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 6

Lettermen returning: 39

2022 record: 7-6

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Steve Sarkisian

Offensive returning starters: 10

Defensive returning starters: 6

Lettermen returning: 41

2022 record: 8-5

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Offensive returning starters: 6

Defensive returning starters: 4

Lettermen returning: 37

2022 record: 8-5

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Brent Venables

Offensive returning starters: 7

Defensive returning starters: 6

Lettermen returning: 42

2022 record: 6-7

