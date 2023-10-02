Lou Holtz moves Ohio State football down five spots in his poll after OSU off week

Ohio State did not play last week. But Lou Holtz moved the Buckeyes down in his latest rankings anyway.

As a voter for the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation "Super 16" poll, Holtz, a former Ohio State assistant and Notre Dame head coach, had Ohio State as his No. 4 team in the country after the Buckeyes beat the Fighting Irish. Heading into Week 6, Holtz had the Buckeyes at No. 9, moving them down five spots.

Holtz had Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Florida State Penn State and Oklahoma above Ohio State.

Holtz had Notre Dame at No. 11: one spot below Ohio State.

Overall, Ohio State landed at No. 4 in the latest "Super 16" poll.

"I don’t think they’ll be a great football team. I really don’t," Holtz said on an appearance on OutKick’s “Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich” last Tuesday. "I felt Notre Dame won the football game. All we had to do was fall on the ball. The last two minutes, the opposition is not Ohio State. The opposition is the clock."

Ahead of Ohio State's matchup with Notre Dame, Holtz criticized the Buckeyes' toughness in their losses, something Ohio State coach Ryan Day was "really upset" and "disrespected" by.

Ohio State had two first-place votes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3, while it kept its spot at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll with one first-place vote.

