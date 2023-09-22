Lou Holtz makes his pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

The anticipation for this Notre Dame football is weekend is getting to all of us, but as we wait until Saturday evening, there are plenty of people making their projections for the Ohio State game.

One of those selections was by legendary Irish head coach Lou Holtz. The leader of the most recent Notre Dame football championship team in 1988, joined The Pat McAfee Show, which was on campus for their broadcast on Friday afternoon.

Holtz believes the Irish will win by 10 points and thinks the “Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State.” He cites the Irish’s offensive protecting quarterback Sam Hartman and opening up running lanes for the backs.

Not only that, Holtz has faith in the Irish receivers and the defensive line is better.

Lou Holtz predicts Notre Dame beats Ohio State by 10 points, takes shot at Ryan Day: “Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State. And let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country, Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time… pic.twitter.com/RECDMEv4rl — On3 (@On3sports) September 22, 2023

Saturday night can’t get here sooner, can it?

