Lou Holtz doubles down on comments about Ohio State football

Although Ohio State and Notre Dame won’t see each other on the football field for the foreseeable future, the rift between Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and former Irish coach Lou Holtz has not ended.

During an appearance on Dan Dakich’s podcast, Holtz continued to whine about the fact that “Notre Dame was a better team” and he felt that the Irish “won the football game.”

Any respect that I previously had for Holtz is completely gone, the Buckeyes won the game fair and square. It’s not like the referees made a bad call which swung the contest, the scoreboard told everyone who won the game. Ohio State out gained the Irish, were better on 3rd down and scored more points.

On top of that, he’s not even relying on the Irish win’s, or lack of, against Ohio State to complete his argument. Holtz is using Michigan’s two recent defeats to back himself up. He even claimed that the Buckeyes are afraid of Penn State, who hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2016, its only win in the last 11 contests between the two.

Don’t get me wrong, I completely understand Holtz defending his “team,” but a loss is a loss. Living off other teams success and fear of another isn’t a good look.

I highly doubt that Holtz, the former Ohio State assistant, will be invited back to Columbus any time soon.

