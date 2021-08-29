Lou Holtz defends Notre Dame mascot

Much was made in the last week about Notre Dame’s nickname and mascot as the leprechaun was named one of the most offensive mascots in college sports by a poll that has since been taken down.

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz has since weighed in and he strongly disagrees with the leprechaun being offensive.

“The students at Notre Dame, when I coached there for 11 years, they’re proud to be a part of the Fighting Irish. The Irish have a great tradition, etc. But why does everybody have to say what you want to do? There’s a lot of things I don’t like that I tolerate. That’s part of life. That’s part of the United States. It’s part of the freedom of speech,” Holtz said. “But people, they get offended and try to bully and try to shut you up. But I think it’s time for the silent majority to stand up and say no more. This is what we believe and this is what is going to go on. This is our country and this is the way it was founded.” -Lou Holtz to Fox News

Holtz has never been afraid to speak his beliefs and this is again no expcetion for the coach that won 100 games at Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996 including the 1988 national championship, the most recent for the Fighting Irish.

