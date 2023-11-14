Lou Anarumo: Whole group needs to step up with Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard out

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan described Thursday night's game against the Ravens as "a playoff game in November" and the Bengals aren't going to be at full strength for the matchup.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to miss another game with a hamstring injury while the defense is preparing to play without edge rushers Trey Hendrickson (knee) and Sam Hubbard (ankle). The Bengals were without Hubbard against the Texans in Week 10 and the team managed just one sack of C.J. Stroud in a 30-27 loss.

On Monday, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said that the team will be looking for more from first-round pick Myles Murphy, Cam Sample, and Joseph Ossai this week.

"It's not just on them. I think they had really good moments," Anarumo said, via the team's website. "But as a whole, that group needs to step up, especially, who knows, with Trey, if they're both out, then those guys have to step up."

The Bengals had won four straight before losing to the Texans and they'll need to get back on a winning track quickly to avoid falling behind in a crowded race for playoff spots in the AFC. Seeing the trio of backup edge rushers make an impact against the Ravens would be a good way to help make that happen.