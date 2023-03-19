Lou Anarumo makes Bengals appealing to free agents like Nick Scott

The Cincinnati Bengals have become a hot destination for free agents because of the team’s contending status, among other things.

Part of that is due to the prowess of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The “mad scientist” himself has earned head coaching looks over the last two years because of his versatile schemes and ability to squeak the most out of the talent on the roster.

It’s one of the bigger reasons Nick Scott, the newest addition to the defense, came away impressed with his visit before signing.

“I was able to meet with Coach Lou and once he walked me through all the things they do and how he likes to play, I thought this is a no-brainer. This is where I want to play ball,” Scott said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It was a little bit of everything. His reputation and how he presented his defense. He’d be somebody actually able to explain the defense to me, not just what we’re doing, but why we’re doing it. Anytime you get coaches that are good at explaining it that way and getting the team to understand that, it makes for some good football.”

Scott has big shoes to fill at a safety spot that lost Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates last year. He’ll have to bring along sophomore Dax Hill next to him while quickly digesting Anarumo’s complicated playbook.

But seeing the likes of Eli Apple experience career renaissances and what the unit has achieved over the last few years under Anarumo? That’s coming up big for the Bengals on the open market right now.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire