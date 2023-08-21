Lotus Came This Close to Running the Type 66 in Can-Am in 1970

Lotus

This is the car Emerson Fittipaldi would have driven in Can-Am if Lotus had entered that storied series. Instead, Lotus concentrated on F1, in which it did quite well. The drawings for the Can-Am car were shelved and the company went on with the business of racing and building sports cars. Colin Chapman's son, Clive, held onto the drawings and recently turned them over to current company management, which decided to build 10 examples of the car, with modern safety and aerodynamic improvements. Each one will cost "in excess" of $1.2 million.

