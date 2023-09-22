Lotto 6/49: Gold Ball jackpot grows to $66M record high — and can be yours for $3

If your ticket is drawn, you have a one in two chance of winning the gold ball.

For the first time in history, Lotto 6/49 is offering a $66 million jackpot on Saturday — and you can be the lucky winner.

For just $3, you can enter for a chance to win a $66 million jackpot in the Sept. 23, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. This is the largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history, and with only two balls remaining — one white and one gold — you will have a 50/50 chance of the gold ball being drawn and walking away with the life-changing prize.

But you'll need to hurry, with players needing to buy their tickets before 10:30 PM EST on Saturday, at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers.

The Gold Ball draw is a new format introduced in September 2022, and guarantees a winner every time. It starts at $10 million, and includes 30 balls in the draw: 29 white and 1 gold. Each white ball is worth $1 million, whereas the gold ball represents the lucky jackpot prize. This Gold Ball jackpot will continue to grow by $2 million each time a white ball is drawn.

"If the Gold Ball Jackpot grows to where there are no white balls left, the jackpot can reach up to $68 million,” said OLG in a press release.

Currently, only two balls remain — one white and one gold. This means that if your 10-digit numbered ticket is drawn, you have a 50/50 chance of winning through the gold ball.

The previous record of $64 million was matched in April 2023, after a ticket was purchase in New Brunswick. It was the first time since 2015 that the national Lotto 6/49 prize reached $64 million.

In addition to the Gold Ball Draw, Lotto 6/49 also continues to offer the $5 million Classic Jackpot. Players have a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 play.

