Advertisement

Lotto 6/49: Gold Ball jackpot grows to $66M record high — and can be yours for $3

If your ticket is drawn, you have a one in two chance of winning the gold ball.

Leticia Gaba
Writer, Yahoo News Canada
·2 min read
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in an undated photo.
The Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw continues to grow as it nears its max. (Credit: Richard Plume/ The Canadian Press)

For the first time in history, Lotto 6/49 is offering a $66 million jackpot on Saturday — and you can be the lucky winner.

For just $3, you can enter for a chance to win a $66 million jackpot in the Sept. 23, Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. This is the largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history, and with only two balls remaining — one white and one gold — you will have a 50/50 chance of the gold ball being drawn and walking away with the life-changing prize.

But you'll need to hurry, with players needing to buy their tickets before 10:30 PM EST on Saturday, at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers.

The Gold Ball draw is a new format introduced in September 2022, and guarantees a winner every time. It starts at $10 million, and includes 30 balls in the draw: 29 white and 1 gold. Each white ball is worth $1 million, whereas the gold ball represents the lucky jackpot prize. This Gold Ball jackpot will continue to grow by $2 million each time a white ball is drawn.

"If the Gold Ball Jackpot grows to where there are no white balls left, the jackpot can reach up to $68 million,” said OLG in a press release.

Currently, only two balls remain — one white and one gold. This means that if your 10-digit numbered ticket is drawn, you have a 50/50 chance of winning through the gold ball.

The previous record of $64 million was matched in April 2023, after a ticket was purchase in New Brunswick. It was the first time since 2015 that the national Lotto 6/49 prize reached $64 million.

In addition to the Gold Ball Draw, Lotto 6/49 also continues to offer the $5 million Classic Jackpot. Players have a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 play.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.

Related lotto stories from across Canada