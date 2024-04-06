Lottie Woad makes history after becoming first European to win Augusta National Amateur

Lottie Woad's victory earns her a place in the field for the Women's Open and the US Women's Open - Shutterstock/Erik S Lesser

Lottie Woad, the 20-year-old from Farnham, made history here at the Masters venue on Saturday by becoming the first European female to prevail on the hallowed layout.

In the fifth year of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Woad produced a remarkable birdie-birdie finish of which anyone in next week’s season’s first male major would be proud.

The overnight leader was one behind Bailey Shoemaker with two to play after the American had conjured a course-record 66. Heartache beckoned.

Yet Woad was not done, making a three on the par-four 17th and then hitting a marvellous approach to12-feet on the last. It was a tricky downhill putt from right to left and with a par needed for a play-off, a three-putt was a genuine danger.

However, Woad holed it and gave a small fist pump, before hugging her caddie, the England national women’s coach, Steve Robinson. “I was honestly just thinking about making birdie rather than par,” Woad said. “I knew I needed par for the playoff, but the pin was such a nice pin that I knew I could use that backstop a little bit with my second.

The 20-year-old from Farnham is the first European to win the event - AP/George Walker

Lottie Woad celebrates victory with her caddie Steve Robinson - AP/George Walker

“Then that putt, I feel like it was probably going past, but I was just being sure I didn’t three-putt it either with it being so quick. It was a bit of a double-breaker, and luckily it broke back right at the end.

“To do this at Augusta is something that everyone dreams about. It’s just really cool to be standing in the same place as the Masters champions have stood and to be following in their footsteps.”

The moment will not attract the same fame here as the 18th hole heroics of Sandy Lyle, in 1988, and Ian Woosnam, in 1991, but their fellow Brit’s glory was no less earned. With a four at the par-five 15th, it meant she had birdied three of the last four - a classic late Augusta charge. Only Arnold Palmer in 1960 and Mark O’Meara in 1998 had previously birdied the final two holes at the National to win by one shot.

The congratulations flooded in from the great and and good of English golf, with two-time major champion Tony Jacklin and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald both expressing their joy on social media. As did Justin Rose. The 2013 US Open champion had plenty to cheer.

Well done @LottieWoad on an incredible win in the @anwagolf. Making England proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👍🏼🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 6, 2024

Three years ago, Woad finished second at the Justin Rose Junior Telegraph Junior Championship at Walton Heath and he explained on Saturday just what it meant for the tournament that he has been supporting since 2019.

“What an incredible finish from Lottie – I was gripped, on the edge of my seat,” Rose told Telegraph Sport. “I’m so happy for her and will definitely take inspiration from that late charge for The Masters. She has shown all our juniors what is possible.”

Woad’s triumph is far from a surprise. She is the world’s fourth highest ranked amateur and won All-American honours in her first year at Florida State University. Woad is rated as one of the best British prospects for some time, as Robinson noted.

“I’ve known Lottie since she was 14, and she’s always had the attributes to be the best player she could be,” said the 61-year-old, who is also Matt Fitzpatrick’s performance coach. “I can’t wait to tell Billy Foster [Fitzpatrick’s bagman] that ‘caddying isn’t all that hard’.”

Woad’s victory earns her a place in the field for the Women’s Open at St Andrews in August and before that at the US Women’s Open. “I want to be a professional and be playing in these events,” she said. “To get this experience so early on will be great for me. I’ve never played in a major before. It’s going to be really exciting.”

