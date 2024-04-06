Lottie Woad: English amateur wins at Augusta National

Woad studies in the USA at Florida State University [Getty Images]

England's Lottie Woad birdied the final two holes to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The 20-year-old had led going into the final round at the home of the Masters but was overtaken by American Bailey Shoemaker, who shot a bogey-free 66.

Heading down the 17th, Woad was one shot behind, but a birdie three drew her level and she holed a lengthy putt on the 18th for a round of 69.

That gave her a three-round total of eight-under-par 208.

Woad, who finished one clear of second-placed Shoemaker, said: "I was hoping it was going to be a nice stress-free day but it was far from that. But in the end it was a cooler way to finish.

"To be in the mix on the back nine at Augusta is something everyone dreams about. I just tried to really embrace it. It's really cool to be standing in the same place as the Masters champions have stood and just follow in their footsteps a little bit."

Woad's victory earns her a place in the field for the Women's Open and the US Women's Open.