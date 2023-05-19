Lotte Kopecky wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) returned to road racing with a victory at the one-day Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic. Kopecky won the sprint ahead of Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health).

"On the penultimate lap, we tried to take advantage of the wind, but it just didn't blow hard enough to create echelons. Actually, we knew in advance that it would end in a bunch sprint," Kopecky said.

"Mischa Bredewold, Lonneke Uneken and Barbara Guarischi provided the perfect lead-out, after which it was up to me to finish it off."

The women's field raced 140km across four large circuits that included the ascents of Grebbeberg and the Paardenveld.

A three-rider breakaway formed that included Eline Jansen (WV Schijndel), Sophie Edwards (ARA-Skip Capital) and Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Rebellease). The trio was caught just before the fourth and final lap, and Kopecky won the sprint to take the day's win.

Kopecky turned her attention to the track after a successful Spring Classics season and then took some time to recover before rejoining SD Worx at Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic.

It was Kopecky's fourth road racing win of the season after also winning at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Nokere Koerse, and Tour of Flanders, which gives her confidence for the rest of the season.

"On the one hand, that gives confidence, but on the other hand, I also started last year immediately with a sprint victory in Vuelta a Burgos, after which the second part of the season was otherwise not top. So I remain calm under it. It's a nice start this way, though," she said.

Kopecky will next be in action in Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour (May 23-28), Duracell Dwars door het Hageland (June 10), Lotto Belgium Tour (June 14-18) and the Belgian time trial championships (June 22) and road race (June 25).



