Lotte Kopecky’s Masterful Performance Secures Paris-Roubaix Victory in Rainbow Colors

Luc Claessen - Getty Images

[table-of-contents] stripped



Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift was an entirely different race from the 2023 edition, with a lead group featuring multiple World Champions and six racers who all could handily win a race like Paris-Roubaix. But it was reigning World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) who played the race flawlessly from the early moments, including an on-bike handlebar adjustment to a picture-perfect sprint finish. Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) finished second, and Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich PostNL) third.

“This was the goal of the season. The team gave me so much confidence, especially in the last week. I could really feel how much they believed in me,” said Kopecky in the post-race interview. “They did an amazing job, and in the final, having Lorena Wiebes in the second group was maybe the key for me.”



“It’s always nervous. You are here with two very fast sprinters, Vos and Balsamo, so you’re never sure. One moment I thought, ‘now I’m boxed in’, and I had to start the sprint pretty early, but I could keep sprinting,” the World Champion added.

Kopecky is the first woman to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes in the World Champion colors.

How the race unfolded

One-hundred thirty-nine riders took to the start in Denain on a warm, almost sunny day—definitely not your usual cobbled classic weather! The crosswinds were brutal, though, and riders spread across the cobbles, buffeted by 18 mph wind gusts.

Early in the race, there were some minor crashes, including Coryn Labecki (EF Education–Cannondale) and last year’s winner Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale). Still, there were no major catastrophes, and all the riders made it back onto their bikes, though Jackson required a bike change and was forced to chase. Small breaks attempted to ride away early, but the peloton quickly swallowed them up.

At 15 kilometers, Victoire Joncheray of Komugi-Grand Est launched a solo attack, growing her gap to an impressive 1:50. She held her solo lead for over 20 kilometers before getting caught by the peloton as Jackson caught up from behind.

At kilometer 66, the first cobbled section of the race, from Hornaing to Wandignies. The peloton entered the 3.7km stretch of cobbles together, jockeying for position. SD Worx-Protime’s Lotte Kopecky—one of the top contenders for the win—controlled the pace at the front. Team dsm-firmenich also wanted to control the race, with Rachele Barbieri attacking at the front. Visma-Lease-a-Bike’s Marianne Vos also moved towards the front, using her cyclocross skills to fly over the cobbles.

Live coverage thankfully began with 80 kilometers of racing to go. As riders hit the road between the cobbled sectors, the peloton swarmed and bunched, jockeying for position. The pace seemed higher than you would typically see with 80 kilometers to go, with key riders clearly trying to stay close to the front after the early crashes in the day.

Strategic moves and on-the-fly adjustments

As they hit the fourth cobbled section, Kopecky attacked, spreading the peloton out across the cobbles, stringing out riders behind her. Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) stayed close as Vos accelerated to jump from the peloton into the newly formed lead group. While no serious breakaway had formed once the riders hit the pavement again, the peloton had certainly broken up quite a bit, with a group of 15 in the front and a large chase group close behind.

Jackson attacked out of the front group, with Lidl-Trek’s Ellen Van Dijk covering the move instantly. In the short sector 14 (Beuvry-la-Forêt to Orchies), the chase group worked to make that connection to the lead group as Van Dijk took control of the front of the race. A drone shot showed riders stretched across the entirety of the sector. Kopecky had a bike issue at 61 kilometers to go, asking the team car for an Allen key as she impressively tightened her handlebars on the fly.

Kopecky quickly raced her way back up to the lead group, moving towards the front just as the lead group hit Sector 13, the 1.7-kilometer Orchies segment, lead by Visma Lease-a-Bike’s Sophie Von Berswordt. Following the sector, the pace settled at the front as the peloton came back together.

At 53 kilometers to go, Kopecky made another attack on the cobbles, this time joined by her teammate Lorena Wiebes, who almost instantly began to struggle with a bike issue, Vos, Christina Schweinberger, and Pfeiffer Georgi. As Wiebes struggled with her bike, Vos attacked, bringing the lead group of four to a gap of 10 seconds.

Behind them, several riders, including FDJ Suez’s Grace Brown and two Human Powered Health riders, struggled with flats on the tricky cobbled section. The attack was reabsorbed into the dwindling peloton, forming a lead group of about 25 riders. Riders, including Kopecky and Van Dijk, tested small attacks, but they were quickly contained by the strong riders in the lead group.

FDJ-Suez’s Jade Wiel attacked out of Sector 8, building a slight advantage as Tiffany Cromwell of Canyon SRAM led the chasers. Wiel’s advantage grew to 10 seconds before Kopecky moved to the front, with Vos tight on her wheel. Van Dijk counterattacked, but FDJ-Suez moved into the lead group to cover moves as their rider moved up the road. Wiel’s advantage grew to over 20 seconds as Kopecky made a stop at the team car to pick up extra bottles. Wiel’s lead continued to extend, hitting 30 seconds with just under 28 kilometers and a few sectors of gravel of racing left.

20 kilometers to go

At the front of the chase group, Vos and Kopecky looked around, and Van Dijk attacked the group, aiming to shut down Wiel’s attack. But the FDJ riders hopped on her wheel, dropping the efficacy of Van Dijk’s attack. Wiel’s advantage dropped to 10 seconds, but then began to grow again. But in sector 6—Bourghelles to Wannehain—Wiel’s was reabsorbed into the lead group as Visma Lease-a-Bike and Van Dijk brought her back with FDJ’s Amber Kraak close behind. Van Dijk and Kraak both dropped into the time trial position, creating yet another small gap off the front.

Kraak and Van Dijk quickly extended their small gap as FDJ continued to play defense in the front of the race. As the gap grew to 15 seconds, the Visma Lease-a-Bike and SD Worx riders seemed unbothered by the two-woman attack, though the peloton’s pace accelerated as they hit the cobbles yet again.

Kopecky moved to the front and attacked with Balsamo, Georgi, and Vos on her wheel. The gap to the leaders quickly came down as Georgi fell off the pace and dropped back. Thanks to Kopecky’s massive surge, the gap to the rest of the peloton stretched aggressively in mere moments. The trio closed on Kraak and Van Dijk, putting two Lidl-Trek riders in the lead group with 18 kilometers to go.

10 kilometers to go

Van Dijk let into Carrefour de l’Arbre, and the group of five maintained a strong lead on the peloton as Georgi tried to claw her way back, only eight seconds behind. Balsamo started to separate slightly from the lead group, struggling to hold the pace. Georgi made contact with Balsamo, passing her in her quest to connect to the leaders.

At the front, the riders struggled to pull together, as Van Dijk didn’t want to pull since Balsamo and Georgi were coming close to bridging up to the group. Balsamo and Georgi closed the gap, and immediately, Van Dijk attacked, with Vos staying tight to her wheel. The group of six stayed together as they hit 10 kilometers of racing to go, 40 seconds ahead of the chasers.

With eight kilometers to go, the group’s advantage shrunk to 25 seconds as the riders at the front struggled to work together cohesively. As the gap dropped to 20 seconds to a chase group of 10, including Wiebes and Borghesi, Kraak worked at the front, seemingly trying to press their advantage as Kopecky calmly sat on her wheel.

At five kilometers, the gap was just under 20 seconds as Kraak attacked, then Van Dijk with Kopecky and Vos on her wheel, Georgi and Balsamo staying tight behind. Behind them, the group of chasers tried to bridge up, but couldn’t seem to make any headway. The lead group’s 20-second gap was still in place at 2.5 kilometers to go, as the six racers started to focus on being prepared for the finish sprint while maintaining their gap. Van Dijk took a pull on the front with Vos right on her wheel, and they hit the final small cobble sector.

The final sprint

The group of six—nearly all World Champions—hit the velodrome together, preparing for the final sprint.

The bell rang for one lap to go.

Georgi was the first to go, followed by Vos, but it was Kopecky coming from the back to take her first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes win. “This was the goal of the season,” says Kopecky. The confidence the team has given me the whole season, but especially this week—they made me laugh as much as possible, and they made me feel like I could win this race.”



2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes Top 10

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) 03:47:1302 Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) + 0003" Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich PostNL) + 0004" Marianne Vos(Visma-Lease a Bike) + 0005" Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) + 0006" Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) + 0607" Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) + 2808" Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team) + 2809" Marie le Net FDJ-SUEZ + 2810 Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) + 28"

You Might Also Like