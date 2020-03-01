Lott scores 22 to lift South Alabama past Troy 78-63

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Chad Lott tied his season high with 22 points as South Alabama won its seventh straight game, beating Troy 78-63 on Saturday night.

Lott shot 9 for 10 from the field and grabbed six rebounds. Herb McGee added 16 points for South Alabama (19-11, 12-7 Sun Belt Conference). Andre Fox had 14 points and Tyreke Locure had 11.

Charles Norman had 17 points for the Trojans (9-21, 5-14), who have now lost six games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Ty Gordon, who led the Trojans in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. South Alabama defeated Troy 70-66 on Feb. 7. South Alabama finishes out the regular season against Texas State at home on Tuesday. Troy finishes out the regular season against Texas-Arlington at home on Tuesday.

