The Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for 2022 is released

As the temperatures begin rising and the summer months come our way, the reminders that another college football season is on the way continue to roll out. While it will still be some time before we hit our stride with watch list season later this summer, the Lott IMPACT Trophy got the ball rolling this week with the release of its watch list for the upcoming college football season.

A total of 42 players appear on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is awarded to one of the nation’s top defensive players in the country with a special focus on an individual’s character and impact on the field. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the lone Nittany Lion appearing on the watch list for the award going into the 2022 season.

Last year’s winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy was Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. It was the second season in a row that a Big Ten player won the award, following Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher in 2020.

Penn State has one Lott IMPACT Trophy award winner in program history. Carl Nassib received the award in 2015.

Here is the full list of players appearing on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2022. The winner will be announced on December 11, 2022.

The 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

All-time Lott IMPACT Trophy winners by year

