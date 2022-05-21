The Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for 2022 is released
As the temperatures begin rising and the summer months come our way, the reminders that another college football season is on the way continue to roll out. While it will still be some time before we hit our stride with watch list season later this summer, the Lott IMPACT Trophy got the ball rolling this week with the release of its watch list for the upcoming college football season.
A total of 42 players appear on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is awarded to one of the nation’s top defensive players in the country with a special focus on an individual’s character and impact on the field. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the lone Nittany Lion appearing on the watch list for the award going into the 2022 season.
Last year’s winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy was Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. It was the second season in a row that a Big Ten player won the award, following Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher in 2020.
Penn State has one Lott IMPACT Trophy award winner in program history. Carl Nassib received the award in 2015.
NEXT: The full Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List for 2022
Here is the full list of players appearing on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2022. The winner will be announced on December 11, 2022.
The 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Missouri
Nick Andersen, S, Wake Forest
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
Jordan Battle, DB, Alabama
Kyon Barrs, DL, Arizona
JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss
Ben Bywalter, LB, BYU
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Andre Carter II, DE, Army
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Levani Damuni, LB, Stanford
Nick Figueroa, DL, USC
Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina
Derick Hall, DL, Auburn
Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State
Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke
Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Nick Jackson, LB, Virginia
Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M
Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt
Key Lawrence, S-CB, Oklahoma
Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
Akheem Mesidor, DL, Miami
Riley Moss, DB, Iowa
BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Luke Reimer, LB, Nebraska
Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Daniel Scott, S, California
Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama
Rashad Torrence II, CB, Florida
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, Washington
J.J. Weaver, LB, Kentucky
All-time Lott IMPACT Trophy winners by year
