'Lots of things that felt like wins are being grabbed back'

Gareth Roberts, who represents The Spirit of Shankly and the Supporters' Board, talks about the Spion Kop 1906 protest at Anfield to BBC Radio Merseyside: "There's just a worrying direction of travel, not just from Liverpool putting prices up but across the league.

"It's not just prices either, there's a general creep. I think Arsenal and Tottenham are scrapping some concessions. We've also seen football being played on Christmas Eve, which is not what supporters want and need either.

"Lots of the things that felt like wins for supporters are being grabbed back. I think it's why people are angry because people are being priced out.

"Liverpool are guaranteed extra income next season anyway without doing this. There's now a bigger Anfield capacity. They'll be playing more Champions League games at home because of the new format.

"There's plenty of income coming into Liverpool without squeezing the people who are hit the hardest. Football is already too expensive, and this is a stand against that.

"I think it's quite apt that it's flags and banners being taken off The Kop. That is something that everyone seems to recognise as being a special thing about The Kop. The people making those flags and banners are the ones being squeezed. They take the time - and it's a lot of time - to make those banners, to pay for those banners. They dedicate their lives to going to football matches. They are not turning up once a season. Football is already too expensive, so this is a stand against that."

