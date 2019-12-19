Lots of reasons for Celtics to worry about Gordon Hayward's latest injury

Brad Stevens spoke in a measured tone while discussing Gordon Hayward being a last-minute scratch from the Celtics lineup with a sore foot.

But as he began explaining all that was going on with the injury, it became clear that Hayward's soreness didn't just come out of nowhere.

"He's been dealing with a little bit of foot soreness before he hurt his [left] hand," Stevens told reporters prior to the game in Dallas on Wednesday night. "Nothing big. And when he came back and played through it, it felt fine playing but not perfect."

Hayward had the team's medical staff take a closer look at it on Friday, Stevens said.

"They did a [cortisone] shot that day, practiced Monday, practiced Tuesday," Stevens said before adding that, "each day didn't feel quite as good, and today [Wednesday] felt worse than the other two."

Stevens said there was an MRI performed on the foot a few weeks ago, but there was nothing was seen that was a big concern.

"We're hopeful that…he'll do another MRI tomorrow just to rule anything else out," Stevens said. "But, we're hoping it's just the effect of that."

While on the surface it may not appear to be a significant injury, it does raise a number of concerns in the short term.

For starters, it's the left foot, which is the same foot Hayward injured just five minutes into his first season with the Celtics and kept him out for the rest of the 2017-18 season.

The fact that it's still giving him discomfort is a bit unsettling when you consider, as Stevens pointed out, the foot began bothering Hayward prior to C's forward injuring his left hand against San Antonio on Nov. 9, which kept him out a full month before he returned to play against Cleveland Dec. 9.

Add in that Stevens gave the team three days off (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) before resuming practice on Monday and Tuesday - and the injury continued to give Hayward discomfort - and it makes this injury one that the Celtics have to be concerned about as one that may require them to manage it to some extent this season.

That could potentially involve Hayward being put on a "load management" and minutes restriction to limit the amount of wear and tear. Hayward could potentially miss games to rest it or not playing in back-to-backs.

Of course, the Celtics and Hayward are hopeful that it's nothing more than the soreness taking a little longer to go away than they were hoping for.

Still, considering the tough luck Hayward has had when it comes to injuries, the Celtics have to brace themselves for the worst while remaining hopeful for a better result for a player who has endured more than his share of injuries and could use a little good news on the injury front.

