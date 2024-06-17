'Lots of critique for a nation that hasn't done well on this stage'

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has called for some "perspective" from supporters and pundits who have been "making a comparison" between England midfielders Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Onuoha said of Foden's display in Sunday's win over Serbia: "Attacking-wise, it was nowhere near his best performance. However, if he hadn't been defensively good, I think England would have suffered.

"To keep a clean sheet at the Euros and not give up massive chances, that takes a collective. I think the collective deserves to be given credit and there also needs to be perspective.

"They will be doing things within the games that are geared towards winning. One of his best touches in the game came when he defended a cross, brought it down and then just volleyed it 60 yards forward."

Former England Under-21 defender Onuoha also criticised the negativity that he believes surrounds the national team, stating: "I think we have a lot of critique for a nation that hasn't really done well, overall, on this stage.

"Considering how many times we have said 'it needs to be this way' or 'it needs to be that way' - it never seems to have worked out up to this point.

"I think the critique comes from anxiety because the fans want to feel comfortable when watching a game of football.

"It is always a case of 'why aren't we beating these guys by more [goals]?' Well, realistically, if you look at international football, that just does not happen."