Lots of choices (or no choices?) for Player of the Game in Arkansas’ loss to Mississippi State

The old phrase Bill Parcells used was “If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks.”

Apply that to Arkansas’ Player of the Game winners on Saturday.

Between the three Razorbacks Wire staffers – editor E. Wayne and contributors Taylor Jones and Kendall Hilton – they selected five different players for the, uh, honor against Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks were never in the game in Starkville, falling 40-17, as coach Sam Pittman lost to Mike Leach and Mississippi State for the first time in each of their three seasons at the helm.

Several Arkansas players had decent numbers, but none of them were great enough to be game-changers. As such, Malik Hornsby, Rocket Sanders, Jadon Haselwood, Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders all received votes for Player of the Game.

The Sandersers have led Arkansas in PotG honors this year, with five each. Here’s a complete list from our staff on Saturday.

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (contributor Taylor Jones)

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) moves in the pocket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Flashes of brilliance. Lots of shoddy throws and a couple of bad mistakes (two interceptions). In other words, a back-up quarterback. Hornsby was 8 of 17 for 234 yards passing and had 114 yards on eight carries on the ground.

Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders (contributor Kendall Hilton)

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders entered the game as the SEC’s leading rusher, averaging 122 yards per game. He hit 86 yards on 20 carries on Saturday with a touchdown. The man who played wide receiver in high school also had four catches for 49 yards.

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (editor E. Wayne)

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) makes a catch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma transfer, who has become the easy No. 1 receiver on the roster, had three catches for 113 yards against Mississippi State. He was wide open on each.

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (Jones)

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (10) plays defense against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Pool became Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler Saturday, leaping over Tony Bua, after his 14 stops against the Bulldogs.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (editor E. Wayne)

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) celebrates after making a big play against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Sanders had a game-high 16 tackles with a quarterback hurry and a pass break-up against the Bulldogs.

No one on defense (Hilton)

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Arkansas gave up 568 yards of total offense along with the 40 points, so Hilton chose to abstain from voting for any defensive Player of the Game.

