Lots of changes in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

The Irish won but still didn’t impress the coaches enough to garner any votes in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. Notre Dame’s next opponent, Syracuse, fell against Clemson (their opponent in two weeks) but still remained ranked. The season finale against USC, made a move upward as well.

There wasn’t any upsets this weekend, with the exception of unranked LSU knocking off former No. 7 Ole Miss. All the remaining higher ranked teams who faced ranked opponents, won their respective matchups. Find out below the latest coaches poll rankings with last weeks rank in parenthesis.

#25 South Carolina (NR)

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates with students following their win over Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

#24 Tulane (25)

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton (12) reacts after the overtime win against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#23 NC State (23)

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Devin Boykin (12) celebrates after the game-clinching interception during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

#22 Kansas State (17)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

#21 UNC (22)

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back DeAndre Boykins (16) celebrates his interception by doing a Miami ‘U’ sign against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

#20 LSU (NR)

The Tigers take the field as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.Saturday October 22, 2022

Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7745

#19 Cincinnati (19)

Syndication: The Enquirer

#18 Illinois (20)

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) is pursued by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

#17 Kentucky (18)

Oct 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (68) celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

#16 Syracuse (14)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#15 UCLA (10)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

#14 Utah (15)

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#13 Penn State (16)

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton takes off on a 30-yard run to score his second touchdown against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

#12 Ole Miss (7)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7588

#11 USC (12)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

#10 Wake Forest (13)

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

#9 Oklahoma State (11)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Oregon (9)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

#7 TCU (8)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs for a first down as guard John Lanz (53) looks to block against the Kansas State Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

#6 Alabama (6)

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) catches a touchdown pass against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

#5 Clemson (5)

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers assistants and players celebrate as running back Will Shipley (1) runs 50 yards for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Michigan (3)

Detroit Free Press

#3 Tennessee (4)

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Ohio State (2)

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) celebrate a tackle in their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Iowa Hawkeyes At Ohio State Buckeyes

#1 Georgia (1)

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates his touchdown run as Georgia takes on Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022.

Sports Richard Hamm

