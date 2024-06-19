“Lotito Tough Negotiator” – Agent Confirms Lazio Interest in Feyenoord Playmaker

Renowned football agent Enzo Raiola names Lazio as one of the clubs that are looking to sign Feyenoord Rotterdam playmaker Calving Stengs this summer.

The Biancocelesti have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old who enjoyed a brilliant campaign, scoring eight goals and providing his teammates with 18 assists. Raiola confirms Lazio’s interest in the attacking midfielder, as well as his other client Samed Bazdar.

However, in his interview with Calciomercato, the agent insists that finding an agreement with club president Claudio Lotito is never easy.

There are some clubs with which it is more difficult to close a deal. Lazio is one of these Lotito is a tough negotiator, a person with whom it is difficult to find an agreement with. We are currently in talks for Stengs and Bazdar, but for now, we are not beyond the interest phase. The players like Lazio, but there are still several knots to untie.

Moreover, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà revealed that Lazio have an agreement in principle with Feyenoord for Stengs. The Dutch club have already accepted an offer worth €10 million plus €2M as bonuses. The Rotterdam-based club reportedly asked for Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen in exchange, but the latter won’t be included in the operation.

As Pedullà explains, it’s now up to the Biancocelesti to make a formal bid and strike a full accord with Feyenoord, but it remains to be seen if Lotito and Raiola will be able to find an agreement over personal terms.